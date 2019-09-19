Barcelona ahead of schedule in bid to surpass €1bn in turnover

Barcelona players celebrate Lionel Messi's goal against Liverpool

Barcelona expect to announce an eye-watering turnover in excess of €1billion ahead of schedule in 2020.

The forecast is claimed to be "a new record in the world of sport" and is on course to be reached before the club's stated target of 2021.

LaLiga champions in four of the past five seasons, Barca's revenue climbed €76million to a club-record €990m for the 2018-19 season.

The Camp Nou outfit spent large sums on Frenkie de Jong and Antoine Griezmann ahead of the 2019-20 campaign but project a three per cent reduction in "sporting salaries" and nine per cent increase in income for player transfers and loans after parting with Andre Gomes, Malcom and Jasper Cillessen among other fringe members of Ernesto Valverde's squad.

Barca's finances might look less robust if the club succeeds in its attempts to sign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Brazil international moved between the teams for €222m in August 2017 but wants to return to his former employers, who investigated the possibility of a deal during the last transfer window.

On the pitch, head coach Valverde's hopes of retaining his job appear to hinge heavily on delivering victory in the Champions League.

Lionel Messi made the competition a priority when he spoke of being committed to Barca on the condition of sustained success.

"For me, money or a clause don't mean anything. Other things motivate me and the most important thing is having a winning team," he told SPORT this month.