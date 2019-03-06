×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Barcelona-bound De Jong: It's cool to impress, but focus on Ajax

Omnisport
NEWS
News
514   //    06 Mar 2019, 16:33 IST
dejongneres - Cropped
Frenkie de Jong celebrates with David Neres

Frenkie de Jong said it was "cool" to make a good impression ahead of his impending move to Barcelona, but he is happier for Ajax's fanbase after their remarkable victory over Real Madrid.

Trailing 2-1 from the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie, Ajax stunned the crowd at the Santiago Bernabeu with a 4-1 masterclass to dump out the three-time defending champions.

De Jong was one of several players to impress in the Spanish capital and his performance was timely ahead of a close-season move to Madrid's fierce Clasico rivals Barcelona.

But the Netherlands international was keen to stress the importance of the result to his current employers.

"[It was] cool," he told Veronica TV when asked about making a good impression at Barcelona.

"But I'm mostly happy for Ajax and the fans. It is amazing to beat Real Madrid with these numbers, especially at the Bernabeu. 

"People might have expected something from us, but not in this fantastic manner. In the first game it wasn't much worse than this, but back then we were unlucky with the score. Now everything worked out perfectly for us."

On his performance, De Jong added: "I played a decent game, but at the end of the game it almost got tricky again because of me. 

"I shouldn't have lost that ball there, but I had cramps in both legs. In a night like this that error luckily wasn't punished."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona
Omnisport
NEWS
De Jong fit to face Real Madrid, confirms Ajax boss Ten Hag
RELATED STORY
Barcelona told me to knock out Real Madrid - Ajax prodigy reveals 
RELATED STORY
Guardiola: Man City can't compete with Barca or Madrid amid De Jong links
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi wants Barcelona star sold, Real Madrid plot €95M move to hijack Barcelona targets and more LaLiga news: 27 February 2019
RELATED STORY
De Jong more Iniesta than Busquets, says Ajax scout Bruins Slot
RELATED STORY
Who should Barcelona and Real Madrid target in the January transfer window?
RELATED STORY
Ajax star De Jong wants to resolve future 'quickly'
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid star tells club he wants to join Chelsea, Barcelona eye 'surprise' signing in January and more La Liga news – 10th December 2018
RELATED STORY
Barcelona on the verge of completing €90 million signing, Real Madrid to beat Manchester City to £99 million Serie A superstar and more: Transfer Roundup, 23 January 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid to sign Liverpool top target, World class midfielder wants to join Barcelona, and more La Liga news - 24th December 2018
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us