×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Barcelona great Iniesta outlines coaching ambition

Omnisport
NEWS
News
46   //    22 Dec 2018, 16:05 IST
AndresIniesta - cropped
Vissel Kobe midfielder Andres Iniesta

Andres Iniesta sees himself as a coach in the future but is not fixated on taking charge of Barcelona.

Spain and Barca great Iniesta ended a career-long association with Camp Nou earlier this year when he joined J-League side Vissel Kobe for the final chapter of his playing days.

He won nine LaLiga titles and four Champions Leagues with the Blaugrana and envisages passing on those experiences in some capacity once he hangs up his boots.

"I do not know what the future will hold. I would not say that I would not like to be a Barca coach but I cannot say it's something I'm thinking about," the 34-year-old told Mundo Deportivo.

"Yes, it is true that with the passage of time, I will wake up the vision of being a coach. [That is how] I see myself but I guess when I leave football everything [can be] different. We will see what way it is.

"I would like to come back here [to Barcelona]. I feel at home and in the future I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I have felt and feel for this club."

Iniesta's old team-mate Lionel Messi remains Barcelona's guiding light.

The superstar forward will be 32 next year and Iniesta believes he is capable of dropping back into a midfield role in the latter days of his career.

Advertisement

However, as Messi's phenomenal goal return continues, he does not feel there should be any rush to change things.

"Messi can do what he wants. In any position he could be the best," Iniesta added.

"There are very specific demarcations in the centre of the field that perhaps are more positional, of a different typology than what Leo is. 

"But he could play where he wanted to, because he is the one with the most goals. The important thing is that he keeps doing it and that he plays as he likes."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Barcelona Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Iniesta visits Messi and former club Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Andres Iniesta: The calm guy called the Don
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi News: 'He's got all the records' - Iniesta...
RELATED STORY
Top 4 Andres Iniesta Moments in Barcelona Jersey
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi News: Andres Iniesta reiterates that the...
RELATED STORY
LaLiga: When did Real Madrid and Barcelona last finish...
RELATED STORY
7 Great Footballers who never played in the Premier League
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018-19: 5 Ideal replacements for Gerard Pique at...
RELATED STORY
All-time greatest XI: Barcelona edition
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Barcelona forward trios since 2004
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us