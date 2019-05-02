×
Barcelona must make the most of Messi – Alba

Omnisport
NEWS
News
82   //    02 May 2019, 05:06 IST
LionelMessi - Cropped
Barcelona star Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is the world's best player "by far" and Barcelona must make the most of it, defender Jordi Alba said.

Messi showcased his brilliance once more with a second-half brace in Barca's 3-0 win over Liverpool in their Champions League semi-final first leg at Camp Nou on Wednesday.

The star scored his 600th goal for the LaLiga giants with a tremendous 30-yard free-kick, putting Barca on track to reach the final.

Alba, who set up Luis Suarez's opener, said Messi was the best player in the world and he urged his side to capitalise on the Argentinian's greatness.

"With Messi, we understand each other very well. We've been playing together for seven years and it shows," he said, via Mundo Deportivo.

"He is the one that has more effectiveness and the best in the world by far.

"I and the rest of us have to take advantage of it."

Messi struck twice in the space of seven minutes in the second half as Liverpool's missed chances proved costly.

But Alba said there were no celebrations from his team, who know there is still work to do in the second leg at Anfield on Tuesday.

"We have made a great match, a very good result," he said. "But the euphoria has not reached the dressing room.

"We know that there is a return match and we have to go to win and without speculating anything."

