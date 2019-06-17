×
Barcelona president casts fresh doubt over Griezmann move

Omnisport
NEWS
News
67   //    17 Jun 2019, 19:30 IST
griezmann-cropped
Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu insists the LaLiga champions have not spoken to Antoine Griezmann about a move to Camp Nou.

France star Griezmann appeared destined to join Ernesto Valverde's side after announcing his intention to find a new club after five seasons at Atletico Madrid.

The links went cold amid reported interest from Paris Saint-Germain until Atletico CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin reignited rumours of a done deal.

Gil Marin, in an interview with Movistar, claimed to have known about Griezmann's impending switch to Barca since March.

Bartomeu disputed that account, telling Spanish broadcast RAC1: "There's nothing to announce.

"We've always said the same. We haven't spoken to him. There's nothing to it.

"We'll see how the market changes in the next few days and weeks."

Barca have been quiet in the transfer market since the end of the season, while rivals Real Madrid have invested heavily in Zinedine Zidane's squad.

The Blaugrana cruised to the LaLiga title in 2018-19 but collapsed against Liverpool in the Champions League semi-finals, a defeat that led to speculation over head coach Valverde's future.

Tags:
Barcelona
