×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Barcelona-slaying Alisson revels in Liverpool comeback

Omnisport
NEWS
News
294   //    08 May 2019, 04:38 IST
Alisson-cropped
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson (C) celebrates

Alisson labelled Liverpool's incredible Champions League comeback a "dream" after contributing to Barcelona's capitulation for the second time in just over a year.

Liverpool reached back-to-back Champions League finals in sensational fashion, stunning Barca 4-0 at Anfield on Tuesday to overturn a 3-0 first-leg deficit.

It was another forgettable European night for Barca, who were remarkably eliminated by Roma in last season's quarter-finals after surrendering a 4-1 lead following the opening leg.

Alisson was part of the Roma side that shocked Barca 3-0 in the return fixture to advance on away goals in April 2018 and the Brazil international – now preparing for a European decider with the Reds – revelled in Liverpool's achievement.

"It's an incredible feeling indeed, wow what a game and what an effort," Alisson told Sky Sport Italia. "It had already happened to me as my Roma knocked out Barcelona last year.

"I am happy when I can help my team-mates out like this… It's amazing, it's a dream. We now have one objective, to win the Champions League final.

"We worked hard this year and we were ready to face Barcelona tonight. In the first leg, Barcelona missed a huge chance late on as they could've made it 4-0. At 4-0, it would've been very hard for us to comeback but at 3-0 we still believed.

"We made a huge comeback and our fans were behind us all game long. It was a memorable night indeed."

Liverpool will face either Ajax or Tottenham in the Champions League final in Madrid on June 1.

Tags:
Liverpool Football Barcelona
Advertisement
Champions League: 3 reasons why Liverpool can still comeback against Barcelona in the 2nd leg
RELATED STORY
Liverpool News: Alisson refused to follow Jurgen Klopp's order during the Reds' defeat to Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Liverpool News: Alisson breaks decade-long clean sheet record
RELATED STORY
Champions League: Alisson will have to produce one of his best performances but stopping Messi is next to impossible, says Xavi
RELATED STORY
Champions League: Ranking 5 Liverpool players who would be decisive against Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Barcelona 3-0 Liverpool: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League: Barcelona vs Liverpool - Predicted lineups, injury updates and more
RELATED STORY
Champions League: 'It's hard for any team to score four against Barca but Liverpool could have the greatest comeback', says Reds icon
RELATED STORY
Alisson thrilled at Joe Gomez's return from injury
RELATED STORY
Liverpool beat Barcelona & the greatest Champions League comebacks in history
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us