Barcelona v Liverpool: Rivaldo, Messi, Iniesta and Barca's best Champions League goals

A Liverpool defence marshalled by freshly crowned PFA Players' Player of the Year Virgil van Dijk has proved a miserly proposition for all opponents this season.

The challenge helmed by Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez in the Barcelona forward line might be their most significant yet in Wednesday's mouthwatering semi-final first leg at Camp Nou.

If Barca do find the breakthrough, it will be a landmark moment.

Four-time winners during the Champions League era, the Blaugrana are currently on 499 goals in the competition.

With many more surely still to come, here are some of their very best.

Rivaldo v Manchester United, 1998

United and Barca have shared many memorable Champions League tussles and, on the ground where Alex Ferguson's side would unforgettably lift the big trophy at the end of the 1998-99 season, they remarkably played out the second of two 3-3 group-stage draws.

Brazil great Rivaldo secured that scoreline for the hosts when, with Gary Neville and Jaap Stam in close attendance, he chested Sergi's cross with his back to goal and sent an overhead kick beyond a helpless Peter Schmeichel.

Ronaldinho v Chelsea, 2005

Arriving as a consolation prize after Barcelona president Joan Laporta failed to persuade David Beckham against joining Real Madrid, Ronaldinho quickly established himself as the darling of Camp Nou.

An unpredictable genius, his talents were perhaps never better demonstrated than by this magical moment at Stamford Bridge. After shuffling his hips and teasing his right foot around the ball on the edge of the Chelsea box, Ronaldinho fired an impudent toe-poke past Petr Cech.

Andres Iniesta v Chelsea, 2009

Despite Ronaldinho's majestic contribution, Chelsea won that game 4-2 and the tie 5-4. Barca were the team celebrating on the same ground four years later, however, thanks to a goal arguably responsible for a dynasty.

Behind 1-0 on the night and on aggregate to a Michael Essien goal, Messi found Andres Iniesta on the edge of a crowded Chelsea penalty area. In an act at odds with his usually delicate contributions, the midfield maestro lashed right-footed into the top corner. Rookie coach Pep Guardiola wheeled away in celebration down the touchline and his first season at the helm would end with a treble.

Lionel Messi v Real Madrid, 2011

The third of four Clasicos in the space of 17 days, as Barca and Madrid clashed in LaLiga, the Champions League and the Copa del Rey, this semi-final first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu was often a fractious, grim spectacle.

It was also a match illuminated by one of Messi's finest moments. Having snaffled a 76th-minute opener at the near post, Barca's star man drove at the heart of Madrid's defence, scampered past their centre-backs, squeezed in front of Marcelo and slotted a finish beyond Iker Casillas.

David Villa v Manchester United, 2011

A month on from Messi's Madrid heroics, Barca were lifting the trophy again at Wembley – the scene of their maiden European Cup triumph back in 1992.

United hung with an imperious team at the peak of their powers for as long as possible, but when Spain forward Villa sumptuously curled home from the edge of the box to make it 3-1, the game was over.

Happy 35th birthday, 2011 #UCL winner with Barcelona & #ElClásico hero David Villa! pic.twitter.com/QHnNtGr1YY — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) December 3, 2016

Lionel Messi v Bayern Munich, 2015

Having already opened the scoring three minutes earlier to give Barca a 1-0 advantage , Messi doubled his tally with another dazzling semi-final effort.

Ivan Rakitic's pass sent him on his way, before the little maestro's trickery put Jerome Boateng on his backside. Messi then casually lifted the ball over the onrushing Manuel Neuer and glory against Juventus in Berlin awaited.

Sergi Roberto, Paris Saint-Germain, 2017

Not the most eye-catching or stylish goal on this list in its own right, but Roberto's intervention deep into stoppage time to complete the most astonishing Champions League comeback will forever stand alongside any scored in Barcelona's illustrious history.

Neymar capped a superlative display by chipping a pass over a dishevelled PSG backline and a sliding Roberto volleyed home impressively – sheer calmness in the eye of the storm to make it 6-1 on the night and 6-5 on aggregate. Barca's 4-0 first-leg humiliation in Paris was forgotten as bedlam ensued.