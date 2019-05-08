×
Barcelona were scared by Liverpool and Anfield, claims Houllier

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    08 May 2019, 16:12 IST
Liverpool - Cropped
Liverpool celebrate against Barcelona

Former Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier believes Barcelona were "scared" by the Anfield atmosphere and the performance it inspired in the Reds on Tuesday.

Liverpool overturned a 3-0 first-leg deficit to dump the champions of LaLiga out of the Champions League 4-3 on aggregate at the semi-final stage.

Divock Origi scored early and a raucous Kop roared Jurgen Klopp's men home after Georginio Wijnaldum's second-half double, with the Belgium striker also getting his second to settle the tie.

Houllier, who led Liverpool to UEFA Cup glory in 2000-01, beating the Catalan giants in the last four, claims he always backed the hosts to upset the odds and felt the stage got to Barca.

"I don't know why but I had a feeling they could go through, even after the game in Barcelona," Houllier told talkSPORT.

"They were very unlucky at Camp Nou and there is something special about this team and I had a strange feeling that they would go through.

"This club is something special with the fans. It's not violent, it's not aggressive, but it's very loud and it brings the players to attack.

"Once they scored the first goal, I knew they would go through. They looked practically irresistible and also it makes the opponents scared. For the last goal, Barcelona were absolutely frozen."

Liverpool will face either Ajax or Tottenham at Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano in the final next month.

Tags:
Liverpool Football Barcelona
