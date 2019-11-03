Bayern Munich cancel public training session as pressure grows on Kovac

Bayern Munich head coach Niko Kovac

Bayern Munich have cancelled Sunday's scheduled open training session in the wake of their 5-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt, as the pressure mounts on Niko Kovac.

The Bundesliga champions were humiliated by Kovac's former club on Saturday as they fell four points behind pace-setters Borussia Monchengladbach at the top of the table.

Bayern have won just one of their past four league outings and, though they have found some form in the Champions League, Kovac appears to be under significant pressure.

Following Saturday's result, the club confirmed a planned session that would have been open to the public will not be held.

Niko Kovac reacts to #SGEFCB : "The game went exactly how we didn't want it to. Even with a man less, you cannot lose 5-1. It's disappointing." pic.twitter.com/30HRDMHpgv — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) November 2, 2019

"After the defeat in Frankfurt, the decision was made at short notice not to train tomorrow in public. We ask all fans for understanding," Bayern said in a statement.

Jerome Boateng was sent off after nine minutes and, although Robert Lewandowski scored his 20th goal of the season, goals from Filip Kostic, Djibril Sow, David Abraham, Martin Hinteregger and Goncalo Paciencia sealed Eintracht's win.

Speaking afterwards, Kovac insisted: "I did not give up last season and I will not give up now. When it comes to such situations, you must not get restless.

"I leave here sad and disappointed. I'm not starry-eyed – I know the business. But I will not give up."

Olympiacos come next for Bayern in the Champions League before a crunch Klassiker clash with title rivals Borussia Dortmund.

16 - The last time FC Bayern conceded 16 goals after 10 #Bundesliga games was 11 years ago - 2008/09 under Jürgen Klinsmann. Open. #SGEFCB pic.twitter.com/YfAx1eooQ3 — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) November 2, 2019