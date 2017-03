Bendtner signs for Norwegian champions Rosenborg

OSLO (Reuters) - Nottingham Forest's Denmark striker Nicklas Bendtner is set to take over the number nine shirt at Rosenborg after joining on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee, the Norwegian champions announced on Monday.

"I'm not yet an expert on Norwegian football, but I know that Rosenborg is the epitome of a stable club that gets the best out of its players," the 29-year-old said in a statement on the club website (www.rbk.no).

"I have missed that kind of stability since my time at Arsenal, and now we'll see if I can experience it again."

The nomadic Danish international joined Arsenal as a teenager but despite his undoubted talent he struggled to establish himself and was loaned out to Birmingham City, Sunderland and Juventus before leaving permanently in 2014.

Since then he has had spells at VfL Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga and with former European Cup holders Nottingham Forest in the English Championship (second tier), where he scored twice in 17 appearances before leaving for Rosenborg.

"A fantastic signing for Rosenborg and for Norwegian football," the club's head coach Kare Inbrigtsen said in a statement. "That such a profile is coming to Rosenborg and the Eliteserien is something to be proud of."

