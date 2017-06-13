Benfica bid for reported Manchester City target Lozano

Hirving Lozano is wanted by a host of clubs from across Europe, including Benfica and Celta Vigo, according to Pachuca's vice-president.

by Omnisport News 13 Jun 2017, 12:46 IST

Mexico's Hirving Lozano (L) takes on David Thor Vidarsson of Iceland

Benfica have made an offer for reported Manchester City target Hirving Lozano, Pachuca's sporting vice-president has revealed.

Reports in England claim that Pep Guardiola's side are close to striking a deal for the 21-year-old Mexico international winger.

Lozano, nicknamed 'Chucky', has also been linked with Manchester United in the past as a result of his impressive form in Liga MX in the past three years.

However, Andres Fassi has claimed that Benfica, along with PSV, Celta Vigo and Real Sociedad, have all made bids to sign a player he fully expects to move to Europe in the coming months.

"At this moment, I can only say that Benfica is a possibility for Lozano," he told Portuguese publication Record.

"We have an offer from Benfica, but there are others from PSV, Celta and Real Sociedad.

"I can tell you that the offer from Benfica is not the highest but the player will also have a say in this. It's certain that he'll go to Europe this summer. We also have offers from Mexico, but Lozano feels as though he is at a level to make the leap to a more competitive league."

City will reportedly look to loan Lozano out to another European side for the next two seasons if they are able to reach an agreement.

He finished as the top scorer in Pachuca's triumphant CONCACAF Champions League campaign in 2016-17, registering eight goals and two assists in his eight appearances.