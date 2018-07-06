Bengaluru FC rope in Xisco

Bengaluru, Jul 6 (PTI) Bengaluru FC today said they have roped in Spanish winger Francisco 'Xisco' Hernndez Marcos on a one-year-deal.

Born in Palma in Mallorca, Xisco came through the youth ranks of local giants RCD Mallorca before making his senior debut with the reserves in the 200809 season.

After a two-year spell with the reserves, he moved to CD Puertollano in Segunda Divisin B the following season before returning to Mallorca B in 2011.

The 28-year-old winger who can also operate as a second striker and a playmaker becomes the sixth foreigner in the current squad and ninth Spaniard to play for the Blues since 2013.

"I am very grateful for this opportunity of playing for Bengaluru FC. They are a big team in the region and I am eager and excited to come to India," Xisco said.

After short spell with Gimnstic de Tarragona (2016) in the Segunda Divisin, he returned to Atltico Baleares midway through the season.

His second spell with the Mallorca-based side saw him notch up 21 league goals in 66 league appearances.

In fact, during the 2016-17 season, Xisco was an ever-present figure in the Baleares squad featuring 36 times and scoring 13 goals to help them finish fourth and seal qualification to the promotion play-offs and the Copa Del Rey.

"I realise the responsibility of playing for one of the best teams in the country is huge. It is going to be a challenge for me, but I am very happy to belong to Blue family now and I will be giving my very best," Xisco stated.

Other Spaniards bought over by BFC this season are Kean Lewis, Rino Anto, Sairuat Kima, Gursimrat Gill and Chencho Gyeltshen.

He also becomes the second new foreigner for the season behind the Bhutanese who joined ten days ago.

His second spell with the Balearic Island giants saw him finally break into the first team playing in the Copa Del Rey against fellow La Liga giants Sporting Gijn.

Xisco then played for Lleida Esportiu (2012-13), CD Atltico Baleares (2013-14) and CF Reus Deportiu (2014-15) in the following seasons netting a total of 17 goals in 82 league appearances in Segunda B