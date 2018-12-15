Blasters challenge awaits in-form MCFC

Mumbai, Dec 15 (PTI) High-flying Mumbai City FC would look to go into the Indian Super League break with a win when they take on Kerala Blasters here on Sunday.

After their 0-5 thrashing by FC Goa in an away game, Mumbai, who are yet to win the coveted ISL title, have made a fabulous turn-around by remaining unbeaten in the next seven games.

The hosts are currently in the second spot in the standings with 21 points, having won six of their 11 games, drawing three and losing just two.

Going into the game, they would derive confidence after they held formidable Bengaluru FC to a 1-1 draw.

Moreover, the week-long break would have rejuvenated the players.

Mumbai, this season, have been a force to reckon with.

Senegal's Modou Sougou has been the star performer for the side having pumped in five goals.

Mumbai also possess fine strikers like Brazilian Rafael Bastos and an array of mid-fielders including Sougou, Raynier Fernandes, Portugal's Paulo Machado and Matias Mirabaje.

If all of them fire play to potential then they can pose a challenge to any defence and Kerala's would be no exception.

Head coach Jorge Costa would also be hoping that Amrinder Singh, the experienced custodian, would be able to maintain a clean sheet.

With experienced Arnold Issako (Congo), Romanian Lucian Gohain, Davinder Singh, Subhasish Bose, Mumbai also have a strong defence.

Mumbai, which suffered a defeat against Jamshedpur FC in their opening home game, haven't suffered any loss at the Mumbai Football Areana, their home venue, afterwards.

On the other hand, Kerala Blasters have had a difficult season and are languishing in the 8th spot with a sole win and four losses.

Kerala too have quality players like C K Vineeth, Sandesh Jhinghan, Anas Edathodika and Halicharan Nazary, among others, and on their day they can be ruthless and lethal.

The spectators can expect a hard-fought contest between the two sides.

After Sunday's game the League takes a break in view of the AFC Asian Cup to be held in United Arab Emirates where India will be playing