×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Bonucci expressed himself badly - Allegri addresses Kean race row

Omnisport
NEWS
News
33   //    05 Apr 2019, 17:04 IST
MoiseKeanLeonardoBonucci - cropped
Moise Kean and Leonardo Bonucci

Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri wants the focus to be on football's fight against racism and not Leonardo Bonucci after the Italy defender's ill-received comments on the abuse directed towards his team-mate Moise Kean.

Teenage forward Kean was the subject of alleged racist chanting during Juve's 2-0 win at Cagliari in midweek and celebrated his game-sealing goal by standing with his arms aloft in front of the home crowd.

A stadium announcement then called for fans to refrain from offensive behaviour and Bonucci told Sky Sport Italia afterwards that the blame for the flashpoint was "50-50" between Kean and the Cagliari supporters because the 19-year-old had incited them.

That take prompted widespread criticism from the likes of Raheem Sterling, Yaya Toure and Memphis Depay and Bonucci sought to clarify his position and apologised through two separate Instagram posts.

Allegri, who also told a post-match news conference that Kean should have shown more "intelligence" in his goal celebration, was keen to move on from the saga ahead of Saturday's Serie A showdown with AC Milan.

"Racism must always be fought against and is never justifiable," the Juve boss told reporters.

"With his mind still on the game, post-match, Leo Bonucci expressed himself badly but realised this and apologised. These two things are distinct."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Dopo 24 ore desidero chiarire il mio pensiero. Ieri sera ho parlato alla fine della partita e mi sono espresso in modo evidentemente troppo sbrigativo, che è stato male interpretato su un argomento per il quale non basterebbero ore e per il quale si lotta da anni. Condanno ogni forma di razzismo e discriminazione. Certi atteggiamenti sono sempre ingiustificabili e su questo non ci possono essere fraintendimenti. // After 24 hours I want to clarify my feelings. Yesterday I was interviewed right at the end of the game, and my words have been clearly misunderstood, probably because I was too hasty in the way I expressed my thoughts. Hours and years wouldn't be enough to talk about this topic. I firmly condemn all forms of racism and discrimination. The abuses are not acceptable at all and this must not be misunderstood.

A post shared by Leonardo Bonucci (@bonuccileo19) on

The unsavoury spectacle in Sardinia and its subsequent fallout took the focus away from a prolific run from Kean.

Advertisement

His goal against Cagliari was the Italy youngster's sixth in seven appearances for club and country and he is likely to get another chance to impress against Milan, with Cristiano Ronaldo targeting next week's Champions League quarter-final versus Ajax as he recuperates from a hamstring injury.

"I'm happy with how Kean is developing," Allegri said.

"The important thing is that he becomes a great player by keeping his feet on the ground and continuing to work hard."

If Juventus beat Milan and Napoli lose at home to Genoa on Sunday, the Bianconeri will be confirmed as Serie A champions for an eighth consecutive season.

Omnisport
NEWS
No to racism - Bonucci responds to Kean criticism
RELATED STORY
Bonucci says Moise Kean is '50-50' to blame for racist abuse in Juventus' win over Cagliari and Twitter didn't react kindly
RELATED STORY
Bonucci says abused Kean should take some of the blame
RELATED STORY
Sterling belittles Bonucci comments on Kean abuse
RELATED STORY
I was too hasty in my thoughts – Bonucci backtracks on Kean comments after backlash
RELATED STORY
Mancini slams 'unacceptable' Kean abuse, says Bonucci 'misunderstood'
RELATED STORY
Thuram condemns 'shameful' Bonucci reaction to Kean abuse
RELATED STORY
Football fans support Juventus' Moise Kean on Twitter after he faced racist chants against Cagliari 
RELATED STORY
Bonucci's Kean comments 'disrespectful', says Yaya Toure
RELATED STORY
Racist chants mar Juve's win at Cagliari after Kean scores
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us