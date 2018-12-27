×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

BREAKING NEWS: Emery charged after kicking bottle against Brighton

Omnisport
NEWS
News
176   //    27 Dec 2018, 22:52 IST
Unai Emery
Arsenal boss Unai Emery

The Football Association (FA) has charged Arsenal head coach Unai Emery with improper conduct after he kicked a bottle during his side's Premier League game at Brighton and Hove Albion.

Emery let his frustration boil over on the touchline in the 1-1 Boxing Day draw and kicked out at a bottle, which then went into the Brighton fans.

The Arsenal boss appeared to apologise straight away and again said sorry for the incident at a post-match news conference.

But the FA has charged Emery regardless, announcing on Thursday that the Spaniard has until January 2 to respond.

Emery addressed the incident again when he spoke to the media ahead of Saturday's trip to Premier League leaders Liverpool.

"I said yesterday my apologies, I kicked the bottle in frustration but not for the supporter, I kicked for me and it went near to the supporter and I said to them my apologies," he said.

"There is not another communication. I repeat today my apologies for my individual action but I kick the bottle because it is near me, but not because it is my intention."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal
Omnisport
NEWS
Emery apologises after kicking bottle that 'touched'...
RELATED STORY
Emery: Liverpool can match Arsenal's Invincibles
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 5 Arsenal players to watch out...
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Arsenal, Spurs charged by FA after derby...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Arsenal's predicted line-up...
RELATED STORY
Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Arsenal - 5 Talking Points,...
RELATED STORY
Police and Arsenal investigating Dele Alli bottle incident
RELATED STORY
Emery happy for Torreira to risk Liverpool ban
RELATED STORY
Emery hopes for Mustafi return amid injury crisis
RELATED STORY
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal: Predicted starting XI...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us