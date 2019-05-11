×
BREAKING NEWS: Herrera confirms United departure amid PSG links

Omnisport
NEWS
News
367   //    11 May 2019, 14:56 IST
Herrera_cropped
Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera.

Ander Herrera has announced his departure from Manchester United amid reports he will join Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season.

The 29-year-old, who was named the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year by United fans in 2016-17, has made 132 Premier League appearances during five seasons at Old Trafford but has become the first player to confirm he is leaving with others expected to follow as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revamps his squad.

Herrera has started 16 of United's league matches this season, struggling to hold down a regular place as he once did under Jose Mourinho.

In an emotional video message posted via the club's official Twitter account, Herrera said: "There is red in my heart. I knew it from the first time I played here and in the moment that I started to wear it.

"A club with thousands of fans that respect and remember all the players who give everything.

"I felt special when I heard my name chanted. I felt proud when the fans decided I was part of this incredible history.

"Every time I represented this club, in every game, in wins and losses, even when I couldn't help from the grass I understood what this club means."

Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
