Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

BREAKING NEWS: Hierro to take charge of Spain for World Cup

Spain have placed Fernando Hierro in charge of the team for the 2018 World Cup finals, after Julen Lopetegui was sacked.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 13 Jun 2018, 17:45 IST
391
fernando hierro - cropped
Fernando Hierro, who will take charge of Spain for the 2018 World Cup

Fernando Hierro will take charge of Spain for the duration of the World Cup following the sacking of Julen Lopetegui, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has confirmed.

The 50-year-old former national team captain was appointed within hours of the announcement of Lopetegui's departure.

The RFEF did not specify whether Hierro may continue in the role beyond the finals in Russia.

Lopetegui was sensationally sacked on Wednesday after agreeing to become the next Real Madrid head coach, with RFEF president Luis Rubiales furious that the European champions only informed him of the deal minutes before the news was made public.

Rubiales told a news conference that he was left with no choice but to dismiss Lopetegui, just three weeks after he signed a new contract until 2020, and stressed the need to appoint a replacement without causing undue disruption to the squad.

Hierro, a winner of five LaLiga titles and three Champions Leagues in a glittering Madrid career, is relatively inexperienced as a coach.

He was an assistant to Carlo Ancelotti at Madrid during the 2014-15 season before taking charge of second-tier Oviedo in 2016-17.

Hierro has been working as Spain's sporting director since last November.

BREAKING NEWS: Lopetegui sacked by Spain on eve of World Cup
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Lopetegui to take over at Real Madrid...
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: 5 key players for Portugal
RELATED STORY
Spain travel to Germany ahead of World Cup preparations
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Why Lopetegui's sack makes sense but is...
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: Top 5 defenders in action
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Twitter erupts as Spain sack manager...
RELATED STORY
2018 FIFA World Cup: 10 players who could light up the...
RELATED STORY
Super Cup 2018: Sergio Lobera leaves for Spain, Derrick...
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: USA, Canada and Mexico to host 2026 World Cup
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
FIFA World Cup 2018
Tomorrow RUS SAU 08:30 PM
15 Jun EGY URU 05:30 PM
15 Jun MOR IRA 08:30 PM
15 Jun POR SPA 11:30 PM
16 Jun FRA AUS 03:30 PM
16 Jun ARG ICE 06:30 PM
16 Jun PER DEN 09:30 PM
17 Jun CRO NIG 12:30 AM
17 Jun COS SER 05:30 PM
17 Jun GER MEX 08:30 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us