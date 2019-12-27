×
BREAKING NEWS: Ibrahimovic rejoins Milan

Omnisport
NEWS
News
Published Dec 27, 2019
Dec 27, 2019 IST
Zlatan Ibrahimovic - cropped
Former LA Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has returned to Milan for a second spell at the club.

The 38-year-old had been a free agent since leaving LA Galaxy at the end of the Major League Soccer season last month.

He spent 18 months with the Galaxy and was named in the MLS Best XI in 2018 and 2019 after scoring a combined 53 goals.

Several clubs had been linked with the former Sweden international, including the likes of Fiorentina, Napoli and Bologna, but he has decided on a return to San Siro.
 

