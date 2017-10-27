Write & Earn
BREAKING NEWS: Kane out of United v Spurs with hamstring strain

Tottenham striker Harry Kane is out of Saturday's trip to Manchester United due to the hamstring strain he sustained against Liverpool.

by Omnisport
News 27 Oct 2017, 15:01 IST

Tottenham striker Harry Kane

Harry Kane will miss Tottenham's crunch Premier League clash against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday after the club confirmed a minor strain to the left hamstring for their top scorer.

Kane has been in phenomenal form for Spurs this season, scoring 13 goals in 12 appearances across all competitions.

He netted a brace in last weekend's 4-1 thrashing of Liverpool at Wembley but was substituted during the closing stages, holding his left hamstring.

The 24-year-old England international sat out Wednesday's 3-2 EFL Cup loss to West Ham and Tottenham confirmed the injury via a brief statement on Twitter.

"Harry Kane underwent assessment and investigation earlier this week, which confirmed a minor strain to the left hamstring," the tweet read.

Spurs are level on 20 points with second-placed United, five points shy of Premier League pacesetters Manchester City.

