×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

BREAKING NEWS: Laurent Koscielny secures Arsenal exit with Bordeaux move

Omnisport
NEWS
News
605   //    06 Aug 2019, 19:28 IST
laurentkoscielny-cropped
Laurent Koscielny in action with Arsenal

Laurent Koscielny has succeeded in securing a move away from Arsenal, joining Ligue 1 side Bordeaux for a reported €5million (£4.6m).

Former France international Koscielny has ended a nine-season stay in the Premier League by returning to the French top flight.

"We decided to sanction his move to Bordeaux once we agreed acceptable transfer terms," the Gunners said in a statement.

"We thank Laurent for his contribution to the club and wish him all the best for the future."

The 33-year-old plunged his Arsenal future into doubt in July when the club confirmed he had refused to travel on their pre-season tour of the United States.

Koscielny featured 17 times in the Premier League last term, despite missing the first few months due to a ruptured Achilles tendon.

The Gunners signed the centre-back from Lorient in 2010 and he has been one of few consistent performers for the club in that time.

After filling in as captain regularly from the 2015-16 campaign onwards, Koscielny took the armband on a full-time basis at the start of last term following the retirement of Per Mertesacker.

Koscielny's departure will likely bring further concern from supporters about their underwhelming defensive options, with Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Nacho Monreal, Rob Holding and the much-maligned Shkodran Mustafi their most recognisable central defenders unless new signings arrive before Thursday's deadline.

Advertisement

He will provide much-needed defensive reinforcement for Bordeaux, who saw first-choice centre-back Jules Kounde move to Sevilla earlier in the transfer window.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal
Advertisement
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Bundesliga 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us