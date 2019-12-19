BREAKING NEWS: Liverpool confirm Minamino signing ahead of January transfer window

Takumi Minamino in action against Liverpool

Liverpool have completed the capture of Salzburg winger Takumi Minamino for a reported £7.25million fee.

The Japan international will link up with the Premier League leaders when the transfer window opens on January 1.

Minamino, 24, passed a medical and finalised personal terms on Wednesday and will become the club's first mid-season arrival since Virgil van Dijk joined from Southampton two years ago.

Reports of the Reds' interest gathered pace after Minamino shone for Salzburg in a Champions League loss to Liverpool this month.

We can confirm an agreement has been reached with @redbullsalzburg for the transfer of Takumi Minamino



リヴァプールフットボールクラブは南野拓実選手の移籍についてレッドブル・ザルツブルクと合意に達したことを発表する pic.twitter.com/2yH2N0v3Y1 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 19, 2019