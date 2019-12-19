×
BREAKING NEWS: Liverpool confirm Minamino signing ahead of January transfer window

Omnisport
NEWS
News
19 Dec 2019, 13:48 IST
TakumiMinamino - cropped
Takumi Minamino in action against Liverpool

Liverpool have completed the capture of Salzburg winger Takumi Minamino for a reported £7.25million fee.

The Japan international will link up with the Premier League leaders when the transfer window opens on January 1.

Minamino, 24, passed a medical and finalised personal terms on Wednesday and will become the club's first mid-season arrival since Virgil van Dijk joined from Southampton two years ago.

Reports of the Reds' interest gathered pace after Minamino shone for Salzburg in a Champions League loss to Liverpool this month.

Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool Football
