BREAKING NEWS: Liverpool hand vice-captain Milner new deal

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 13 Dec 2019, 23:46 IST SHARE

James Milner celebrates scoring against Leicester City

James Milner has extended his contract with Liverpool to prolong his stay at the club beyond the end of this season.

Liverpool have not announced the exact length of the agreement but it is reported to be a two-and-a-half year deal.

The fresh terms for vice-captain Milner came on the same day the club renewed manager Jurgen Klopp's contract until 2024.

Milner, who turns 34 in January, joined the European champions in 2015 on a free transfer from Manchester City and came off the bench in their Champions League final win over Tottenham last season.

His previous deal with Premier League leaders Liverpool was due to expire at the end of the season but he will now remain part of Klopp's squad going forward.

"I've been lucky and privileged to play for this club for four and a half years now," Milner said. "It has been an amazing time seeing how the club is changing and developing."

"It’s an amazing place to play football, it’s an amazing time to be at the football club." pic.twitter.com/NMwaCngSSG — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 13, 2019