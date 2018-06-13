Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
BREAKING NEWS: Lopetegui sacked by Spain on eve of World Cup

Spain's World Cup preparations have been plunged into chaos with the news that Julen Lopetegui has been dismissed as head coach.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 13 Jun 2018, 15:53 IST
1.99K
julen lopetegui - cropped
Julen Lopetegui during a Spain match

Julen Lopetegui has sensationally been sacked as head coach of Spain, just two days before their opening match at the 2018 World Cup.

Luis Rubiales, president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), confirmed the news at a delayed news conference in Krasnodar on Wednesday.

Rubiales claimed he was left with little option after Lopetegui was named as the next head coach of Real Madrid, claiming those discussions took place without the RFEF's knowledge and that he only found out minutes before Los Blancos made their official announcement.

"We have been forced to dispense with the coach, remembering all the good things he has given us," he told reporters.

"The RFEF, the national team, is the team of every Spaniard and there are decisions that have to be taken. There has to be a clear message.

"Real Madrid look for a coach and look for the best. I won't judge a club on how they act but, until a few minutes before, we were kept in the dark. That can't be ignored.

"I found out [about the deal with Madrid] five minutes beforehand and asked for nothing to be done, that I was getting a plane and coming here.

"But, after five minutes, I saw it in the press and we had to react. We have a responsibility. I know there will be criticism but the values of the RFEF are set by the RFEF itself."

Rubiales refused to comment on Lopetegui's possible replacement but did stress they would endeavour to affect the squad "as little as possible".

Spain sporting director Fernando Hierro and Under-21 coach Albert Celades have been tipped to take over for at least the World Cup.

