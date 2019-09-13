BREAKING NEWS: Manchester United midfielder Pogba ruled out of Leicester City match with ankle injury

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been ruled out of Saturday's Premier League clash against Leicester City due to injury.

Pogba was forced to withdraw from international duty with France after injuring his ankle in United's 1-1 draw with Southampton on August 31.

The 26-year-old has started all four of United's matches this term but will sit out this weekend's visit of Leicester, barring a "miraculous recovery".

Providing an injury update at his pre-match news conference on Friday, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told reporters: "Pogba won't be fit, unless he's had a miraculous recovery overnight from yesterday to today, or maybe from tonight to tomorrow.

"He's not been ready to do 100 per cent training, no."

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Jesse Lingard also pulled out of England's squad through injury and illness respectively, while Luke Shaw and Anthony Martial played no part in the draw at Southampton.

Solskjaer does not expect any of his walking wounded to play a full part against Leicester and Thursday's Europa League match with Astana may also come too soon.

"The treatment room has been busy and still is," he said. "We don't really know who is going to be available.

"Maybe Aaron, maybe Jesse and I think maybe that's it from the ones that had to pull out [of the internationals], but I can't promise those two will be available either.

"We hope that more can be ready for West Ham next week and Paul and Anthony are in that category. I think they'll be ready for then and I can't say more than that really."

United have gone three games without a win since beating Chelsea 4-0 on the opening weekend of the season and find themselves down in eighth, three points worse off than Leicester.

"Leicester is always a tough game, as a team, a club wanting to push into the top four," Solskjaer said.

"They've got good players, a good manager, a proven top manager - Brendan's teams always play with football and we've got to play well to get the three points.