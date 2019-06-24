×
BREAKING NEWS: Newcastle confirm Benitez departure

Omnisport
NEWS
News
24 Jun 2019, 17:14 IST
Rafael Benitez - cropped
Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez

Rafael Benitez will leave Newcastle United at the end of his contract this week.

Benitez had been in negotiations with the club over an extension to a three-year stay defined largely by the Spaniard's frustration at Newcastle's transfer activity.

However, those talks have failed to produce a resolution and the 59-year-old will depart when his contract expires on Sunday.

A Newcastle statement on Monday read: "It is with disappointment that we announce manager Rafael Benitez will leave Newcastle United upon the expiry of his contract on 30th June 2019.

"We have worked hard to extend Rafa’s contract over a significant period of time, however it has not been - and will not be - possible to reach an agreement with Rafa and his representatives.

"Rafa's coaching staff, Paco de Miguel Moreno, Antonio Gomez Perez and Mikel Antia, will also leave the club on 30th June.

"We would like to thank Rafa and his coaching team for their efforts over the last three years and their significant contribution to what has been collectively achieved.

"We would also like to thank our supporters, players and staff for their patience during a period of uncertainty.

"The process to appoint a successor will now begin."

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20
