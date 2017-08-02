Neymar tells Barcelona he wants to leave

Paris Saint-Germain's world-record Neymar deal is closer, with the player having informed his Barcelona team-mates that he wants to leave.

by Omnisport News 02 Aug 2017, 16:01 IST

Barcelona forward Neymar

Barcelona have confirmed that Neymar has informed the club that he wants to leave, as a world-record move to Paris Saint-Germain draws closer.

Head coach Ernesto Valverde gave the forward permission to miss training on Wednesday amid reports that his €222million transfer to PSG was nearing completion.

Barca have since released a statement in which they confirm that Neymar told those present at the morning session that he wants out.

"FC Barcelona returned to training this Wednesday morning after the American tour, the first part of a double session at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper," the club said via their official website.

"Before the morning session began, Neymar Jr. informed those present of his wish to leave the club and was therefore given permission to miss training and resolve his future."

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi hinted in recent days that the stunning deal to bring Neymar to Parc des Princes was nearly agreed, while one of the Brazil international's representatives, Wagner Ribeiro, has flown to the French capital.

LaLiga president Javier Tebas has vowed to oppose the transfer, however, insisting that PSG would be flouting UEFA's Financial Fair Play regulations if they pressed ahead with the move.

"If PSG come with the money for Neymar's [release] clause we will not accept it," he told AS. "They are financial dopers, breaking FFP laws.

"We will not accept money from a club who, without belonging to LaLiga, wants to take advantage of a right of our organisation – even more when this club is breaking rules and laws.

"If UEFA do not react, we will present an FFP complaint immediately. The complaint is ready and will be presented to UEFA, to the European Union and the Swiss courts (CAS), which are the courts that have jurisdiction."