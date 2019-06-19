BREAKING NEWS: Walker pens two-year Manchester City extension to 2024

England defender Kyle Walker has signed a two-year contract extension to keep him with Manchester City until 2024, the Premier League champions have confirmed.

Walker joined City from Tottenham in a deal worth in the region of £50million prior to the 2017-18 season and became a key first-team performer as Pep Guardiola's side claimed back-to-back Premier League titles.

The 29-year-old has also won the EFL Cup in each of his campaigns at the Etihad Stadium to date and collected an FA Cup winners' medal last month, as City concluded 2018-19 with a 6-0 win over Watford at Wembley to complete an unprecedented domestic treble.

That win over Watford saw Walker make his 100th appearance for the club and he has designs on winning further major honours having renewed terms that initially ran to the end of the 2021-22 season.

"I'm thrilled to have signed a new deal," he said. "Playing for City has been everything I'd hoped it would be and more.

"It was an easy decision. I want to be competing for trophies, playing at the highest level, and I feel I have improved hugely as a player during my time here.

"The club's vision – both on and of the pitch – matches mine perfectly and I’m looking forward to spending the next five years here, hopefully winning more silverware."