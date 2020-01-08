Brewster loaned to Swansea for remainder of season

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News Published Jan 08, 2020

Jan 08, 2020 IST SHARE

Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster

Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster has joined Swansea City on loan for the rest of the season.

The 19-year-old reunites with Swansea boss Steve Cooper, under whom he won the Golden Boot with England at the Under-17 World Cup in 2017.

Brewster has made only three appearances for Liverpool in 2019-20, most recently as a substitute in the 1-0 FA Cup third-round win over Everton at Anfield last Sunday.

The forward will be available to make his debut in the all-Welsh clash with Cardiff City on January 12.

Swansea sit sixth in the Championship after 26 matches.

BREAKING NEWS



Rhian Brewster has joined the #Swans on loan for the remainder of the season!



https://t.co/KtGJiXmYTl pic.twitter.com/Q7MFUJDyYR — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) January 7, 2020