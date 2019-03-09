×
Brighton beats rival Crystal Palace 2-1 in Premier League

Associated Press
28   //    09 Mar 2019, 20:14 IST
LONDON (AP) — Anthony Knockaert's superb second-half strike gave Brighton a 2-1 win at Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday, distancing the team further from the relegation zone.

Knockaert cut in from the right in the 74th minute and curled an unstoppable left-foot shot from outside the area that went in off the far post.

The win in the so-called M23 derby — because of the motorway that connects Brighton to South London — puts Brighton level with Palace on 33 points but with a game in hand.

Glenn Murray had put Brighton ahead in the 19th minute against the run of play, capitalizing on a defensive mistake to run onto a long ball up the pitch before beating goalkeeper Vicente Guaita with a well-placed strike inside the far post.

Luka Milivojevic leveled from the penalty spot in the 50th after Andros Townsend was tripped inside the box.

