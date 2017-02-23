Britton lauds Clement training for Swansea improvement

by Reuters News 23 Feb 2017, 16:00 IST

Football Soccer Britain - Swansea City v Leicester City - Premier League - Liberty Stadium - 12/2/17 Swansea City manager Paul Clement Reuters / Rebecca Naden Livepic/Files

REUTERS - Paul Clement's instant impact at Swansea City has been down to the manager's clarity of thought and keen eye for detail on the training ground, according to veteran midfielder Leon Britton.

Swansea were bottom of the Premier League when Clement took over on Jan. 3, but the manager has guided his side to four wins in six league games to propel the Welsh club to 15th, four points ahead of the bottom three with 13 games remaining.

"One of the big things with Paul is that he's very good on the training ground. He's a great coach," Britton told the club's website (www.swanseacity.net).

"Training is varied every day, while it's very intense. It makes it much more enjoyable going into training. Fitness levels have improved too. Paul has made us a lot more organised with a good structure. Things have been made simpler for each player.

"We all know our job. When the opposition have the ball we know what moves we have to make and the positions we need to be in. All of this comes down to the work being put in on the training ground."

Swansea travel to face league leaders Chelsea on Saturday.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru)