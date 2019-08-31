Bruno Fernandes reveals Sporting CP blocked Tottenham move

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 138 // 31 Aug 2019, 19:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bruno Fernandes in action for Portugal

Bruno Fernandes has revealed he agreed to join Tottenham, only for Sporting CP to block the move.

The Portugal international has previously talked up a move to the Premier League and was also strongly linked with a switch to Manchester United.

He scored 20 goals and supplied 13 assists in the Primeira Liga last season and was ready to leave the Lisbon club ahead of the new season.

Sporting president Frederico Varandas warned in July it would cost more than €62million (£56m) to land Fernandes, however, and Tottenham were unable to conclude a deal.

16 - Bruno Fernandes has either scored or assisted in 16 of his last 19 Primeira Liga games with Sporting CP. Maestro. pic.twitter.com/U1IzntBIfk — OptaJoao (@OptaJoao) August 21, 2019

"As you all know, Tottenham made a lot of proposals for me," he told GQ Portugal. "Everything was right with me.

"I never made any big demands, my manager always took care of the financial aspects.

"It was and is my goal to play in England. Sporting knows everyone knows that and there were indications for things to be done.

"But Sporting understood that the value was not enough and I have to respect the decision."