×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Bundesliga 2019-20 fixtures: Bayern Munich host Hertha in season opener

Omnisport
NEWS
News
28 Jun 2019, 17:52 IST
Bayern Munich - cropped
Bayern Munich are chasing another Bundesliga title

Bayern Munich will launch their Bundesliga title defence with a home match against Hertha Berlin.

That match gets the campaign under way on Friday, August 16, and was announced when the new season's fixtures were released on Friday.

The champions head to Schalke on the second weekend before returning to the Allianz Arena to face Mainz.

Borussia Dortmund, who faded badly in the second half of last term, could field new signings Thorgan Hazard and Nico Schulz in their first outing at home to Augsburg.

Lucien Favre's side then meet two promoted sides in Cologne and Union Berlin. Union Berlin's top-flight debut begins with a visit from Julian Nagelsmann's RB Leipzig.

Leipzig's other early opponents include Europa League semi-finalists Eintracht Frankfurt and a team that narrowly missed out on the Bundesliga top four in 2018-19, Borussia Monchengladbach.

Dortmund kept the title race alive until the final day last season and will view their two Der Klassiker dates against Bayern as crucial to mounting another challenge.

The initial encounter takes place in Bavaria between November 8 and 10, with the reverse fixture scheduled for April 3-6.

Advertisement

Before then - on the last weekend in October - comes the first Ruhr derby as Dortmund look to atone for their costly April loss to close rivals Schalke.

Other opening weekend fixtures see Bayer Leverkusen entertain promoted Paderborn, with Werder Bremen welcoming Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Former Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner goes to Gladbach for his first Bundesliga match in charge of Schalke.

 

Bundesliga 2019-20 opening round in full:

Bayern Munich v Hertha Berlin
Borussia Dortmund v Augsburg
Bayer Leverkusen v Paderborn
Borussia Monchengladbach v Schalke
Wolfsburg v Cologne
Eintracht Frankfurt v Hoffenheim
Werder Bremen v Fortuna Dusseldorf
Freiburg v Mainz
Union Berlin v RB Leipzig

Tags:
Bundesliga 2018-19
Advertisement
Capital Punishment; Hertha Berlin continues to frustrate Bayern
RELATED STORY
Bayern Munich clinch seventh successive Bundesliga title
RELATED STORY
Bayern Munich: International break review for the Bundesliga table-toppers
RELATED STORY
Hertha Berlin announce €125m investment
RELATED STORY
Hertha confirm broken ankle for rumoured Bayern target Stark
RELATED STORY
Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Preview: Bundesliga Match Preview, Where to watch and more
RELATED STORY
Bundesliga Transfer News: Bayern Munich Sell Mats Hummels To Borussia Dortmund
RELATED STORY
SK Awards: Bundesliga 2018/19 - Bundesliga Team of the Season
RELATED STORY
Transfer News: Bayern Munich To Sell Mats Hummels To Borussia Dortmund??? | Bundesliga Transfer News
RELATED STORY
Bayern Munich 5-0 Borussia Dortmund: 5 Talking Points | Bundesliga 2018/19
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us