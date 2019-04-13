×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Cairney calls for Parker to get permanent Fulham job

Omnisport
NEWS
News
18   //    13 Apr 2019, 23:10 IST
Parker - Cropped
Scott Parker at Fulham's game against Everton

Scott Parker should be given the permanent job as Fulham manager, according to captain Tom Cairney.

Cairney and Ryan Babel scored second-half goals on Saturday as relegated Fulham recorded a surprise 2-0 Premier League victory over in-form Everton at Craven Cottage.

That ended a dreadful nine-match losing run and earned Parker his first points since he took caretaker charge in February following the sacking of Claudio Ranieri.

"Result wise it was a step in the right direction - ever since Scott Parker was put in charge it has been a step in the right direction," Cairney, whose goal came just 31 seconds after half-time, said after the match.

"You can see the way the players play for him, the way they respond. If there has been that improvement in four or five weeks, then it's a given [he should get the job].

"It has been hard to get a win. But the performance has improved and [it is] an improvement in a short space of time."

Parker, whose side's relegation was confirmed after their loss last time out to Watford, himself added to BBC Sport: "We were fantastic from start to finish.

"We showed a real quality in the way we played and showed grit. That was something I drummed on about, our naivety. We have worked hard over the last 10 days. To a man we were fantastic."

Advertisement

Marco Silva, meanwhile, saw his side fail to take the chance to go seventh as their run of three straight wins without conceding came to a sudden halt.

"Yes, it was a bad result for us," he said at his post-match news conference.

"The performance wasn't good enough. When you look at their last four or five matches at home, it was always tough for their opponents.

"We spoke at half-time about being more aggressive, but when you concede in the first minute things are difficult.

"We had a good chance to change the game, Dominic Calvert-Lewin had a one-on-one. But we didn't score, after that it was not a good game for us. They were more aggressive than us, faster and created problems."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Capitulation against Watford was Fulham in a snapshot - Parker
RELATED STORY
Fulham caretaker manager Parker thinking 'long term' after replacing Ranieri
RELATED STORY
Fulham vs Chelsea Preview: Premier League 2018-19 Match Preview, Team News, Predicted Lineups and More
RELATED STORY
Fulham v Liverpool: Predicted Lineups - Premier League Predicted Lineups and Fulham, Liverpool Injury news, suspensions and more 
RELATED STORY
Paul Merson suggests when Ole should get the permanent job 
RELATED STORY
Why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should get the permanent job at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Pogba wants Solskjaer to get permanent Manchester United job
RELATED STORY
Mitrovic will be monitored every day – Parker
RELATED STORY
Scott Parker reveals 'inspirational' Alex Ferguson message
RELATED STORY
Fulham relegated from Premier League after loss at Watford
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us