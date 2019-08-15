×
Campbell leaves Macclesfield Town after eight months in charge

15 Aug 2019
Sol Campbell in charge of Macclesfield Town

Sol Campbell has mutually agreed to leave Macclesfield Town after eight months in charge of the League Two side.

The former Arsenal and England centre-back was appointed on an 18-month contract in November - his first managerial position - and earned praise for keeping the club in the Football League.

Campbell took over Macclesfield while they were bottom of the fourth tier and finished three points above the relegation zone after a strong end to the campaign.

However, three games into the new season he has stepped down from his position with immediate effect, becoming the first managerial departure in England's top four divisions this season.

"Macclesfield Town provided me with a great beginning in the managerial side of the game, as well as a fantastic learning curve, which I am truly grateful for," Campbell told the club's official website.

"I would like to thank all the players and staff for their support during my time at the Moss Rose and also all the loyal fans, whose belief at the end of last season ultimately played a tangible role in our success."

Macclesfield have collected three points from their opening two league games this term and saw off Blackpool on penalties in the EFL Cup first round on Tuesday.

