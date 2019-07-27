×
Campo tips Real Sociedad to spring LaLiga surprise

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    27 Jul 2019, 00:00 IST
mikel merino - cropped
Mikel Merino leads Real Sociedad celebrations against Real Madrid

Former Real Madrid defender Ivan Campo has tipped Real Sociedad to spring a surprise in LaLiga this season.

Imanol Alguacil's side missed out on Europe after finishing ninth last season, but three wins in their final four games – including a 3-1 defeat of Real Madrid – restored some confidence to Anoeta before a key loss to Espanyol on the ultimate day.

The close-season signings of Portu from Girona, Alexander Isak from Borussia Dortmund, Modibo Sagnan from Lens and Madrid youngster Martin Odegaard on loan have strengthened La Real's case for a shot at a top-four finish in 2019-20.

And Campo, a native of San Sebastian, thinks La Real could be the dark horses in Spain's top flight given the flourishing talent at Imanol's disposal.

"I think it will be Real Sociedad [who spring a surprise] this season," he told Omnisport, courtesy of LaLiga.

"They're doing things the right way, they've got the new stadium, young players coming through from the academy. This past season they played with something like nine academy products in the team. Their new signings are generating some buzz around the club, too.

"Being from San Sebastian and seeing how things are going there, La Real are definitely my surprise team for the new LaLiga season."

The Ttxuri-urdin are in England for pre-season friendly matches against Nottingham Forest, Millwall and Watford.

They start the new season away to Valencia on August 17.

