×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Caparros to be replaced as Sevilla coach but remain at the club

Omnisport
NEWS
News
24   //    22 May 2019, 20:20 IST
caparros-cropped
Jesus Navas and Joaquin Caparros at Sevilla

Sevilla have announced Joaquin Caparros will be replaced as head coach and take up a position supporting sporting director Monchi next season.

Caparros returned to Sevilla in April 2018, 13 years after he ended a five-season spell at the helm, replacing the sacked Vincenzo Montella for the last four matches of the 2017-18 campaign.

He then moved into a director of football role the following month and hired Pablo Machin as coach, a decision that initially looked to be a masterstroke, with the club challenging at the top of the table until December.

But a massive drop-off in form and Europa League elimination in March brought about Machin's sacking and Caparros stepped in for his third spell in charge of the team, presiding over 11 matches as Sevilla finished sixth in LaLiga.

With the 63-year-old confirming a chronic leukaemia diagnosis in April, it became increasingly unlikely he would continue as coach for the 2019-20 campaign.

And the club confirmed on Wednesday that Caparros' final game will be their friendly against Tanzanian club Simba a day later, with the experienced coach set to return to a backroom role and assist Monchi, who returned to Sevilla in March.

Eusebio Di Francesco, a former Roma colleague of Monchi's, is reportedly the frontrunner to become the new coach, with Sevilla set to make a decision "in the coming days".

Tags:
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Banega glad to see Monchi back at Sevilla
RELATED STORY
Sevilla sack Machin after shock Europa League exit
RELATED STORY
Sevilla confirm Monchi return
RELATED STORY
Sevilla coach Caparros confirms chronic leukaemia diagnosis
RELATED STORY
4 teams which are the favorites to win the Europa League
RELATED STORY
Lazio v Sevilla: Match Preview, Team News, Predicted XI | Europa League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
My conscience is clear - Silva hits back at Caparros
RELATED STORY
Sarri hopes Hazard stays at Chelsea but will respect any decision
RELATED STORY
Del Bosque defends Spanish clubs despite European failure
RELATED STORY
Sevilla crash out of Europa League after remarkable Slavia Prague comeback
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us