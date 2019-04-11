×
Cazorla hoping for Arsenal Europa League reunion

Omnisport
NEWS
News
134   //    11 Apr 2019, 15:02 IST
santicazorla - Cropped
Santi Cazorla celebrates for Villarreal

Villarreal midfielder Santi Cazorla is hoping to face his former side Arsenal in the Europa League semi-finals.

The Spaniard left Emirates Stadium at the end of last season after an injury-hit six-year stint in London and returned for a third spell at Estadio de la Ceramica.

Villarreal take on LaLiga rivals Valencia in the Europa League last eight and will face Arsenal if they beat their rivals and the Gunners get past Napoli.

"In the previous round I would have loved to play Arsenal," Cazorla told Omnisport.

"I would love to play at the Emirates again, it would be very special although I would be with another team.

"Hopefully both teams will go through and we will face in the semi-finals. I wish both teams the very best."

Looking ahead to the clash against Valencia, Cazorla highlighted the home leg as crucial as his side look to reach the last four, and called for both sets of fans to watch the game in good spirits.

"It will be a nice match, it's a regional derby which is worth a European semi-final," he said.

"Both teams know each other really well, and both arrive to this game in fairly good form. Small details will make the difference, and it will be crucial for us to secure a good result in the first leg at home.

"All derbies come with big rivalries, there are bigger derbies and smaller derbies, but for the locals of Villarreal and Valencia, this is the most special game. I hope both fans will respect each other and I hope to see a derby where the fans will respect each other.

"I remember when I was playing the north London derbies, and I was used to the Spanish derbies, I loved to see Arsenal and Tottenham fans sharing the same train and singing their respective chants without any trouble, this is what football should be, passion and respect."

