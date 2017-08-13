Ceballos could make Real Madrid debut in El Clasico

Dani Ceballos has been included in Zinedine Zidane's 19-man Real Madrid squad to face Barcelona on Sunday.

by Omnisport News 13 Aug 2017, 16:14 IST

Dani Ceballos in action for Real Madrid in pre-season

Exciting Spain Under-21 international Dani Ceballos could make his competitive Real Madrid debut in the Clasico against Barcelona on Sunday.

Madrid and Barca meet in the first leg of the Supercopa de Espana at Camp Nou, with Ceballos set for his first official outing after signing from Real Betis for a reported €18million.

The 21-year-old was not in the squad for the UEFA Super Cup victory over Manchester United in midweek but has been included in Zinedine Zidane's 19-man party for the trip to Catalonia.

Madrid will be without influential midfielder Luka Modric due to suspension, while defender Jesus Vallejo is absent through injury.

Having played just seven minutes against United, Ronaldo could be in line for a starting berth alongside Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale in a reunion of the 'BBC' attack.

There will be no 'MSN' for Barca, though, with this their first competitive match since the departure of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain for a world-record fee of €222m.

Ernesto Valverde is also without Rafinha, Thomas Vermaelen and Andre Gomes due to injury, while Arda Turan has failed to earn a place in the 18-man squad.