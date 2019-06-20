×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Championship fixtures 2019-20: Derby start at Huddersfield, Fulham visit Barnsley

Omnisport
NEWS
News
5   //    20 Jun 2019, 13:34 IST
Lampard_cropped
Derby County boss Frank Lampard

Huddersfield Town face a tricky opening fixture against Derby County on their return to the Championship, while Fulham play newly promoted Barnsley first up.

Huddersfield and Fulham were relegated from the Premier League last season, along with Cardiff City, but start the new campaign with contrasting fixtures.

Beaten play-off finalists Derby - managed by Frank Lampard, the favourite for the Chelsea job - go to Huddersfield to conclude the opening round of fixtures on August 5.

Jan Siewert's side face a particularly tough start, with Fulham and Cardiff also on the agenda in their first four matches.

The season starts on August 2 with League One winners Luton Town hosting Middlesbrough, while Charlton Athletic travel to Blackburn Rovers and Cardiff visit Wigan Athletic the following day.

The regular season will end on May 2, with Leeds United versus Charlton perhaps the pick of the final-day fixtures.

The 'spygate' saga from 2018-19 saw Leeds and Derby forge a rivalry that included a play-off semi-final win for Lampard's men, and they play at Elland Road on September 21, before a crunch clash at Pride Park on the penultimate weekend.

Cardiff's relegation means a reprisal of the South Wales derby with Swansea City on October 26 and January 11.

Luton host Fulham on Boxing Day, while West Brom - also beaten play-off semi-finalists - entertain Leeds on New Year's Day.

Advertisement
Twitter reacts as Huddersfield get relegated from Premier League
RELATED STORY
EPL Table, Fixtures and Schedule – Summary before Gameweek 29
RELATED STORY
Babel released by Fulham as Huddersfield Town let Lossl go
RELATED STORY
Huddersfield experiences joint earliest relegation from EPL
RELATED STORY
Fulham vs Chelsea Preview: Premier League 2018-19 Match Preview, Team News, Predicted Lineups and More
RELATED STORY
An Early Battle for Survival: As it happened Huddersfield Town 1-0 Fulham
RELATED STORY
EPL relegation roulette: two slots filled, one slot pending
RELATED STORY
Tottenham's 2019-20 Premier League fixtures in full
RELATED STORY
Liverpool's 2019-20 Premier League fixtures in full
RELATED STORY
Huddersfield Town vs Manchester United Predicted Lineups - Premier League Predicted Lineups, Huddersfield and Manchester United Injury news, Suspensions List and more 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us