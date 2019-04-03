×
Championship Review: Bristol City beat Boro to return to play-off places

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    03 Apr 2019, 03:06 IST
AdamWebster - cropped
Bristol City defender Adam Webster

Bristol City moved back up to fifth in the Championship with a 1-0 victory over fellow play-off contenders Middlesbrough on Tuesday.

Adam Webster's first-half header proved the difference at the Riverside, where Boro were booed off after a fifth straight defeat that left them eighth – two points adrift of Aston Villa in sixth.

George Saville blazed over a glorious opportunity before Jonny Howson failed to get the better of Max O'Leary when one on one in the 20th minute.

Howson saw another attempt deflected onto the post and Ashley Fletcher's follow-up was cleared off the line, with Webster's goal coming against the run of play in the 31st minute.

Britt Assombalonga also struck the woodwork after the restart but Boro were unable to find a route back into the game.

Swansea City ended a run of three straight defeats with a resounding 3-0 victory at home to Brentford, who are now winless in four.

Nathan Dyer was on target after just 31 seconds – his first league goal for the Swans since August 2014 – and he doubled his tally after Daniel James rattled the crossbar.

Bersant Celina struck the woodwork before half-time but James got the hosts' third on the follow-up after Connor Roberts' effort came back off the upright in the 78th minute.

Graham Potter's team moved up to 14th, level with Brentford on 50 points.

