×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Championship Review: Norwich edge closer to top, Leeds lose again and Hull crush Bolton

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    01 Jan 2019, 23:36 IST
forest-cropped
Nottingham Forest celebrate against Leeds United

Norwich City rescued a late 1-1 draw at Brentford to edge closer to Championship leaders Leeds United, who were beaten 4-2 by Nottingham Forest.

Sheffield United closed in on the top two thanks to their 3-0 win at Wigan Athletic, but no one else in the top six was able to win – Derby County were held at home 1-1 by fellow high-flyers Middlesbrough, while West Brom lost 2-1 to Blackburn Rovers.

Rock-bottom Ipswich Town continue to look doomed as they went down 3-2 at home to Millwall, while Rotherham United's 2-1 triumph over Preston North End saw them climb out of the bottom three at the expense of Bolton Wanderers, who were crushed 6-0 by Hull City.

Tammy Abraham continued his good form with another couple of goals in Aston Villa's entertaining 2-2 draw with QPR, Sheffield Wednesday were held by Birmingham City and Bristol City left Stoke City with a 2-0 win.

 

LEEDS SCALP EASES PRESSURE ON KARANKA

Leeds suffered a second successive Championship defeat, as Nottingham Forest came out on top in a thriller at the City Ground.

It was by no means the ideal start for Leeds, as Jack Colback rounded goalkeeper Baily Peacock-Farrell to give the hosts an early lead.

Things got worse for the visitors just before the break when they lost Kalvin Phillips to a red card for a woeful tackle on Adlene Guedioura, but Jack Clarke had a swift impact when introduced at the interval with a clinical finish to equalise, and Ezgjan Alioski smashed in from close range in the 64th minute to put Leeds in front.

Advertisement

Yet the 10 men were unable to maintain their intensity and Forest rallied as Colback levelled, before Daryl Murphy and Ben Osborn netted in the final 18 minutes to ease the pressure on Forest boss Aitor Karanka.

 

NORWICH UNABLE TO TAKE FULL ADVANTAGE OF LEEDS SLIP-UP

Timm Klose was Norwich's late hero as the Swiss defender scored a late equaliser to move the Canaries a point closer to Leeds.

Julian Jeanvier put Brentford ahead in the 22nd minute, beating Tim Krul from a corner.

It looked like Norwich were heading for defeat, though the leveller did arrive eventually seven minutes from time, as Klose nodded Mario Vrancic's corner home to move Daniel Farke's men two points behind Leeds.

 

SWANS IN FULL FLIGHT

Swansea endured a pretty poor time over the Christmas period with two defeats and a draw, but a visit to struggling Reading proved the perfect tonic.

They were ahead after just two minutes as Oliver McBurnie headed in Kyle Naughton's cross.

Connor Roberts doubled their lead with half an hour played, stabbing in from close range following Leroy Fer's teasing delivery, and Mike van der Hoorn nodded in their third on the stroke of half-time.

A foul on Wayne Routledge allowed McBurnie to get his second – and 10th of the season – from the penalty spot early in the second half, before Callum Harriott got a late consolation for the hosts.

 

HULL HIT BOLTON FOR SIX

It was a day to forget for Bolton Wanderers manager Phil Parkinson on his return to Hull, whom he managed in 2006.

Kamil Grosicki ensured it was 1-0 at the break and Hull blew their visitors away in the second half, scoring five more without reply.

Evandro made it 2-0, before Grosicki got his second of the day – the two goals separated by just 81 seconds.

Chris Martin, Jarrod Bowen and Nouha Dicko rubbed salt in Bolton's wounds, giving Hull a fifth successive win as they started 2019 with a bang.

Omnisport
NEWS
Championship Review: Late chaos as Leeds beat Blackburn &...
RELATED STORY
Championship Review: Peacock-Farrell save lifts Leeds as...
RELATED STORY
Championship Review: Norwich battle back to top spot,...
RELATED STORY
Championship Review: Leeds and Forest slip up, Derby win...
RELATED STORY
Championship review: Norwich thrash Swansea, Leeds ease...
RELATED STORY
Championship Review: Leeds lose top spot as Ipswich stun...
RELATED STORY
Championship Review: Bamford fires Leeds to summit,...
RELATED STORY
Championship Review: Pukki spares Norwich's blushes,...
RELATED STORY
Championship Review: Stunning Norwich fightback stuns...
RELATED STORY
Championship Review: West Brom thumped, Leeds back on top
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us