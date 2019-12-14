Charlton Athletic 2-2 Hull City: Dramatic Phillips own goal hands Tigers point

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 14 Dec 2019, 03:58 IST SHARE

Keane Lewis-Potter celebrates against Charlton Athletic

Hull City snatched a 2-2 draw at Charlton Athletic on Friday thanks to an own goal from goalkeeper Dillon Phillips in the final seconds of the game.

Darren Pratley's header had given Lee Bowyer's side a half-time lead before Jarrod Bowen equalised from close range two minutes after the restart.

Charlton restored their advantage when Naby Sarr tapped in Jonathan Leko's cross, which looked to have been enough to secure all three points.

However, Phillips parried Keane Lewis-Potter's header onto the right post and the ball bounced in off the keeper's head in the sixth minute of injury time, with what proved to be the final act of the match.

Hull move above Millwall on goal difference into 13th in the Championship, six points clear of Charlton in 17th.