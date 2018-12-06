×
Chelsea beaten at Wolves, loses more ground in title race

Associated Press
NEWS
News
76   //    06 Dec 2018, 03:14 IST
AP Image

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Chelsea lost more ground in the Premier League title race by squandering an early lead to go down 2-1 at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday.

Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota scored goals in a four-minute span around the hour mark to condemn Chelsea to a second loss in three games, after a recent 3-1 defeat at Tottenham.

Chelsea is 10 points behind unbeaten leader Manchester City and could now be in a race just to finish in the top four to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Maurizio Sarri's side took the lead in the 18th minute when Ruben Loftus-Cheek's goalbound effort deflected inside the near post off the head of Wolves defender Conor Coady.

It was another good result against a top-flight heavyweight for Wolves, who have also drawn against Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal.

Associated Press
NEWS
