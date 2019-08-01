×
Chelsea midfielder Palmer joins Bristol City on permanent deal

Omnisport
NEWS
News
54   //    01 Aug 2019, 17:26 IST
Kasey Palmer - cropped
Bristol City midfielder Kasey Palmer

Bristol City have re-signed midfielder Kasey Palmer from Chelsea on a permanent deal.

The 22-year-old featured 17 times for the Championship side in a loan stint during the second half of last season.

Palmer has agreed a four-year contract at Ashton Gate for an undisclosed fee and becomes the third player to make the switch from Chelsea during the close season, following in the steps of Jay Dasilva and Tomas Kalas.

"I’m buzzing to be back on a long-term deal," Palmer, who did not make a single senior appearance for Chelsea, told his new club's official website. 

"Hopefully my family and I will settle and then I can start to kick on with my football.

"The stability side of things will be important. It is so much better knowing this is my home over the next four years, instead of one year and then going back to Chelsea, so it’s a good platform and we can build on it.

"In the next four years I want to develop myself as much as I can under the management of Lee Johnson. I want more goals, assists and to try and get my stats as good as possible. 

"Also, in that time the club can hopefully get promoted to the Premier League, which is where it deserves to be."

Chelsea also confirmed on Thursday that 19-year-old wing-back Dujon Sterling has joined Bristol City's second-tier counterparts Wigan Athletic on a season-long loan.

Sterling is a two-time FA Youth Cup winner with Chelsea and boasts first-team experience from his spell at Coventry City last season.

Chelsea
