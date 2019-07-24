Chelsea's Baker joins Fortuna Dusseldorf on loan

Lewis Baker has joined Fortuna Dusseldorf on loan

Lewis Baker has followed Chelsea team-mate Ethan Ampadu to the Bundesliga, joining Fortuna Dusseldorf on a season-long loan.

Chelsea are serving a transfer ban and look set to utilise more of their large squad under new boss Frank Lampard.

But while players including Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori have been handed chances to impress in pre-season Baker has made a single appearance, playing 45 minutes against Bohemians.

And after Wales international Ampadu joined RB Leipzig on a season-long loan deal on Monday, Baker has also left for Germany's top flight.

Dusseldorf have agreed a loan move for the midfielder, who spent last season on loan with Championship sides Leeds United and Reading, with an option to buy also included.

"I am very happy that it has finally worked out after the negotiations in recent days," said Baker, 24.

"I cannot wait to join my new team and meet everyone. It will be an exciting challenge for me to play in the Bundesliga. For me, the Bundesliga is one of the top leagues in the world."