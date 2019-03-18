×
Chelsea's top-4 hopes hit with 2-0 loss at Everton in EPL

Associated Press
NEWS
News
18 Mar 2019, 00:13 IST
AP Image

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Chelsea's ambitions of finishing in the Premier League's top four took a hit with a 2-0 loss at Everton on Sunday.

Richarlison nodded home a rebound following a corner in the 49th minute before earning the penalty from which Gylfi Sigurdsson scored in the 72nd, also via a rebound after his spot kick was saved by goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Chelsea could have moved level on points with fourth-placed Arsenal with a victory, but instead stayed in sixth place with eight games left.

Chelsea fell away in the second half, having started brightly at Goodison Park with Eden Hazard hitting the post early on.

The victory moved Everton into 11th place.

Associated Press
NEWS
