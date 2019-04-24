×
Chelsea winger Hudson-Odoi undergoes successful surgery

Omnisport
NEWS
News
98   //    24 Apr 2019, 17:40 IST
Hudson-Odoi - cropped
Callum Hudson-Odoi has undergone surgery

Callum Hudson-Odoi has undergone successful surgery on a ruptured Achilles tendon, the Chelsea winger confirmed on social media.

Hudson-Odoi was taken off late in the first half of Chelsea's 2-2 draw with Burnley on Monday and the severity of his injury was announced after full-time.

Chelsea are yet to put a timescale on Hudson-Odoi's return, but he took to his official Instagram channel on Wednesday to provide an update.

"Operation was successful. Thank God always and thank you all for your messages and support, the return begins now!!!" Hudson-Odoi wrote.

The England international, who was the subject of interest from Bayern Munich in January, has made 24 appearances for Chelsea this season across all competitions, scoring five goals.

