×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

China opens Asian Cup with 2-1 victory over Kyrgyzstan

Associated Press
NEWS
News
41   //    07 Jan 2019, 18:55 IST
AP Image

AL AIN, United Arab Emirates (AP) — With coach Marcello Lippi in charge and needing a bit of help from an own-goal, China came from behind to beat Kyrgyzstan 2-1 Monday at the Asian Cup.

The 70-year-old Lippi, who won the World Cup with Italy in 2006, is trying to win another title in what is likely to be his last major tournament. But it won't be that easy to do it this year in the United Arab Emirates.

China entered the Asian Cup with one win in seven games, including disappointing draws against Palestine, India and Bahrain. It didn't look much better at the start of Monday's match.

Akhlidin Israilov gave Kyrgyzstan the lead with a low left-foot shot from outside the box just before halftime.

But five minutes into the second half, Kyrgyzstan goalkeeper Pavel Matiash jumped to handle what seemed to be an easy catch following a corner kick. He was under no pressure with two of his teammates around him, but the ball went into the net off his gloves.

Yu Dabao then angled in a left-footer in the 78th minute to ensure the fourth straight victory for China in its Asian Cup opening game and improve its record against Kyrgyzstan to 3-0.

A runner-up in 1984 and 2004, China faces the Philippines and South Korea in its remaining Group C games.

Later Monday, tournament-favorite South Korea plays the Philippines while Iran faces Yemen in Group D.

Associated Press
NEWS
AFC Asian Cup 2019: Team Preview Kyrgyzstan
RELATED STORY
AFC Asian Cup 2019, Team Preview: China
RELATED STORY
AFC Asian Cup 2019: Group C Preview - South Korea, China,...
RELATED STORY
China v Kyrgyzstan: Lippi hopes final year can be lucky...
RELATED STORY
Coaching heavyweights Lippi, Queiroz chase Asian Cup glory
RELATED STORY
AFC Asian Cup 2019: Team Preview Philippines
RELATED STORY
AFC Asian Cup 2019: Five midfielders to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Asian Cup 2019: 5 Teams who could make a shocking group...
RELATED STORY
AFC Asian Cup 2019, Team Preview: South Korea
RELATED STORY
2019 Asian Cup: Son aims to continue golden period with...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us