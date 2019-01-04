×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

City performance in crucial win 'beyond anything I've ever witnessed' - Kompany

Omnisport
NEWS
News
106   //    04 Jan 2019, 04:03 IST
Vincent Kompany - cropped
Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany saluted his team-mates for a "tremendous" performance as Pep Guardiola's side emerged victorious from Thursday's top-of-the-table clash with Liverpool.

City ran out 2-1 winners at the Etihad Stadium to move four points behind pacesetters Liverpool after a thrilling contest.

Leroy Sane got the winner 18 minutes from time after Roberto Firmino had cancelled out Sergio Aguero's empathic opener.

It was Liverpool's first Premier League defeat in their 21st game of the season and prevented champions City falling 10 points behind the leaders.

And Kompany was astonished by City's gutsy display, as they breathed life back into the title race.

"I'm not even worried about the result," Kompany told Sky Sports. "I'm absolutely buzzing with the tremendous performance.

"We went toe-to-toe with a very aggressive team and we matched them, maybe more than matched them.

"It's still in Liverpool's hands, but the performance was beyond anything I've ever witnessed.

"It came from our guts, a desire you can't describe. We are a better team when we play with emotions."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester City
Omnisport
NEWS
City need to be ready for a fight - Kompany issues...
RELATED STORY
Kompany: City v Liverpool not all-defining game
RELATED STORY
3 Manchester City players that can hurt Liverpool’s title...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool v Manchester City to be decided by small...
RELATED STORY
Picking the best combined XI of Liverpool and Manchester...
RELATED STORY
The incredible XI of players sold by Manchester City
RELATED STORY
Manchester City vs Liverpool: A potential title decider?
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Liverpool might beat Man City to the...
RELATED STORY
5 of the best centre-backs in this season's Premier League
RELATED STORY
Manchester City v Liverpool: Preview, team news, probable...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us