Club Brugge holds Monaco to 1-1 draw in Champions League

Associated Press
NEWS
News
72   //    25 Oct 2018, 00:53 IST
AP Image

BRUGES, Belgium (AP) — Thierry Henry failed to get a winning start to his Champions League career as a coach when Club Brugge kept his Monaco to a 1-1 draw, which reduced both teams' chances of advancing from Group A.

Henry did at least halt Monaco's run of losses at five, but the draw leaves both teams with just one point from three games. Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid both had six points already ahead of their meeting later Wednesday.

Henry got the breakthrough he wanted when Moussa Sylla ran onto a deep ball in the 35th minute and chipped it over the onrushing goalie Karlo Letica for the opener.

But the turning point came three minutes later when Sylla had a chance to double the lead as he only had to put the ball into an empty net after swerving past Letica, but the 18-year-old could not convert.

Instead, Brugge scored one minute later when Wesley Moraes headed home a cross from midfield dynamo Hans Vanaken.

Suddenly the game was open again and both sides went for the winner in the second half, knowing that three points were needed to boost their chances of reaching knockout stage.

Henry has fond memories of the Jan Breydel Stadium, where he scored two goals in as many matches during France's run to the Euro 2000 title, but he had to leave without a victory on Wednesday.

Associated Press
NEWS
